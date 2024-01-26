Palestinians see World Court ruling as both win and setback

Ramallah/Doha/Jerusalem: Palestinians said the World Court let them down by failing to order a halt to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, but they also described the proceedings as a victory which had inspired hope of accountability.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to prevent any acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help suffering civilians. However, it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by South Africa, which brought the case.

Friday's proceedings were broadcast live across the Arab world and in Israel, which rejects South Africa's claims that it has committed genocide.

At a shelter for people displaced by Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza, people gathered around a radio to follow the news.

"We, the displaced, the bereaved families and those who lost their homes, had an ambition the court would call for an immediate ceasefire," said Mustafa Ibrahim, a human rights activist.

"Despite that, what happened was a victory," added Ibrahim, a resident of Gaza City who now lives in a shelter with his family of seven in Rafah in the south of the enclave.

South Africa asked the ICJ to grant emergency measures to halt the fighting. More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel mounted the offensive in response to cross-border attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and around 250 abducted, according to Israeli figures.

The assault has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip and uprooted most of its 2.3 million residents.