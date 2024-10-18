Pannun assassination attempt: US charges former Indian intelligence official

<p>Washington: The United States has charged a former Indian intelligence officer who allegedly directed a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist in New York City last year.</p><p>An indictment of Vikash Yadav was ordered to be unsealed on Thursday, court records showed. Yadav was a former officer in India's Research and Analysis Wing spy service, the records said.</p>.Accused no longer Indian govt employee, satisfied with cooperation: US on Pannun assassination plot probe.<p>Washington has alleged Indian agents were involved in an attempted assassination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.</p><p>An Indian government committee investigating Indian involvement in the foiled murder plot met with US officials in Washington on Tuesday, a meeting that Washington described as productive.</p>