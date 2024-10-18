Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pannun assassination attempt: US charges former Indian intelligence official

Washington has alleged Indian agents were involved in an attempted assassination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 21:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 21:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsUS newsSikh

Follow us on :

Follow Us