Paris Mayor quits X platform calling it a 'gigantic global sewer'

Hidalgo's campaign to transform Paris into a cycling capital has earned her both scorn and praise on social media over the years, with some users criticising the seemingly endless work and visually unappealing worksites under the #SaccageParis (WreckParis) hashtag.

"This medium has become a gigantic global sewer, and we should continue to wade into it?" asked the Socialist politician, whose failed bid for the French presidency garnered 1.7% of the vote in 2022.

"I refuse to endorse this evil scheme," she said.

More recently, she has come under fire for a trip to the French island of Tahiti purportedly to view a 2024 Olympics surfing site, but that opponents said did not fall under her remit and during which she visited her daughter who lives there.

X users and opposition politicians took to the #TahitiGate hashtag to lambast her over the partially taxpayer-funded trip.