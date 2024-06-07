'Part of diplomatic business': US on China's objection to Modi-Lai exchange on Indian polls

Lai, elected as Taiwan's President last month, in a message posted on X said, “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific.” In his reply posted on X, Modi said: “Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.”