Parties backing Indonesia's Prabowo close ranks to thwart rival's Jakarta governor bid

Jakarta: Parties backing President-elect Prabowo Subianto on Monday rallied behind a single candidate for governor of the capital Jakarta, effectively killing off chances of his arch rival Anies Baswedan being re-elected to the politically important post.

Their nomination of Ridwan Kamil is widely interpreted as a show of force for Prabowo's big-tent coalition, which now includes parties who initially supported Anies, who was Jakarta governor from 2017-2022 and ran against Prabowo in this year's presidential election.

Former academic Anies was Prabowo's most outspoken critic and had contested the outcome of the February 14 ballot, alleging the current administration had colluded with Prabowo to ensure he won and warning Indonesia's democracy was under threat. Prabowo and the government rejected that.