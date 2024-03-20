Passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in north China, killing 14

Beijing: A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring 37 others, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

According to local authorities the accident happened at 2:37 p.m. (0637 GMT) on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said, and many people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Separately, three people were killed and 16 others injured after a car smashed into a crowd at a vocational school in Taizhou, located in east China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, the local public security bureau announced, according to Xinhua News.