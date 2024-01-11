Passenger jumps from Air Canada plane, delays flight for 6 hours

A passenger aboard an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door, falling 20 ft onto the tarmac before its takeoff, according to a report by Global News.
The incident took place when the Boeing 777 plane was on the tarmac at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The airlines told the publication that the passenger boarded the flight normally but instead of going to their seat, opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft.
The passenger suffered injuries due to the fall, after which emergency services, Peel regional police, and authorities were called in.
Air Canada also said that the flight carrying 319 passengers was delayed for about six hours.
“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed,” Air Canada added.
An official from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority also verified that the organisation was aware of the unusual occurrence.
The injured passenger was detained and sent to a local hospital for treatment, police told the publication.
The airline said that it is still investigating the incident.
Recently, Air Canada flight 137 travelling from Toronto to Calgary was diverted after a 16-year-old passenger allegedly attacked a family member mid-flight, according to a press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The press release said that the airline employees and passengers overpowered and restrained the teen who was arrested and transported to a hospital for medical examination.
The attacked family member was treated for minor injuries and no other passengers required medical aid.