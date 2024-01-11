Passenger jumps from Air Canada plane, delays flight for 6 hours

A passenger aboard an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door, falling 20 ft onto the tarmac before its takeoff, according to a report by Global News.

The incident took place when the Boeing 777 plane was on the tarmac at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The airlines told the publication that the passenger boarded the flight normally but instead of going to their seat, opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft.

The passenger suffered injuries due to the fall, after which emergency services, Peel regional police, and authorities were called in.

Air Canada also said that the flight carrying 319 passengers was delayed for about six hours.