Patrolling soldier stabbed at Paris station, interior minister says

Paris: -A soldier was stabbed and wounded by a man armed with a knife at a railway station in Paris, the interior minister said on Monday, days before the French capital hosts the summer Olympic Games.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X that the assailant had been arrested and the soldier's wounds were not life threatening.

France is on its highest state of alert. The soldier was deployed within Operation Sentinelle, a 3,000-strong unit which patrols sites such as railway stations, places of worship, schools and theatres.