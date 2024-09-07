Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas benefit from US funding for Ukraine arms, Pentagon says

Washington: Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas are among U.S. states benefiting most from funding and investment to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia, a breakdown of spending by the Pentagon showed on Friday.

Pennsylvania, a swing state in the Nov 5 presidential election, has received the most of any state with $2.52 billion in spending and investments to build arms and ammunition in support of Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, according to Pentagon documents released on Friday.

Ten months ago, the Biden administration first started circulating state level data on Capitol Hill to gather more support from Republicans.