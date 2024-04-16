Pentagon chief stresses West Asian stability in calls with counterparts

Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held calls on Monday with counterparts in the West Asia and Europe, expressing support for Israel after attacks from Iran but also stressing regional stability to prevent conflict from spreading, the Pentagon said.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles on Saturday in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria. Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.

The US was not informed by Iran in advance about its attack on Israel and Washington did not seek a conflict with Tehran, the Pentagon said.

Israel faced pressure from allies to show restraint and avoid an escalation of regional conflict as it considered how to respond to Iran's barrage. Israel's military chief of staff said the country would respond to the Iranian attack.