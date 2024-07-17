Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face trial by court-martial

Boston: Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who has pleaded guilty in federal court to a massive leak of classified US national security documents online, will face a court-martial on charges that he also violated military laws.

Teixeira, 22, will face a trial on military charges that he obstructed justice following the discovery of one of the largest leaks of classified documents in years and failed to obey a lawful order, a US Air Force spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Those charges were officially referred to trial on July 2, the spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Brian Wagner, said in a statement. The trial, to take place at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, has yet to be scheduled, Wagner said.

The referral followed proceedings in May in which Air Force prosecutors urged a hearing officer, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Raming, to make a recommendation to a more senior officer that Teixeira face a trial by general court-martial.

The Air Force in May said it had decided to pursue military charges against Teixeira after he pleaded guilty in March to separate, earlier charges brought by the US Justice Department.

Defense counsel for Teixeira did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His lawyers argued in May that the charges violate Teixeira's right to not be prosecuted twice for the same offense.