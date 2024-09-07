Pentagon says $5 billion invested in ammunition amid Ukraine war

By Tony Capaccio

The Pentagon has invested $5.3 billion of congressionally appropriated money since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to boost US-produced munitions for the besieged nation and replenish stockpiles, mostly for the Army, according to new figures released Friday.

American industry was making only 14,000 155mm shells a month when the invasion began, but has just hit the 40,000 mark, the Defense Department said in a statement Friday summarizing its efforts, which also coincides with the latest Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting this week.

That represents a 178 per cent increase — on a path to producing 1,00,000 a month by the end of 2025, it said.

The US and its European allies have been racing to escalate production of armaments like ammunition and missiles after years of letting production languish as they weren’t a priority in Middle East operations.

Ukraine, like Russia, has burned through artillery ammunition, forcing allies to heighten manufacturing both to supply Ukraine and restore their own stocks for potential future conflicts.

The defense industry has responded in a variety of ways. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corp’s production of GMLRS rockets used by Ukraine to pummel Russian targets has increased 40 per cent from 833 per month to 1,167. Monthly production of HIMARs missile launch vehicles has increased 60 per cent from five to eight.