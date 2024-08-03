Pentagon tells Israel it will adjust US troops in Middle East

Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has informed Israel about current and future changes to US forces in the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, amid threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Pentagon added that Austin had not yet made a final decision about which forces to deploy. Officials have told Reuters that a wide range of options are under consideration, including aircraft and naval assets.

The expected changes come as the United States is bracing for Iran to make good on its threats to respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran - one in a series of killings of senior figures in the Palestinian militant group as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages.

"(Austin) informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defense of Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters after a call between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.