People bothered about atrocities in Palestine should focus on wrongs nearer home: Taslima Nasrin

"However, I would like to point out that if my countrymen are so concerned about atrocities and the stream of refugees created by attacks in Palestine, then their conscience should also be disturbed when minorities in Bangladesh are attacked even today and many are forced to leave their lands to become refugees elsewhere."

Last month, an octogenarian poet from a minority community was beaten up in a long list of similar attacks in Bangladesh. In August 2023, a human rights watch report by an organisation ‘Shrishti o Chetona’ highlighted that 'attacks on temples and other community properties' or general anti-minority slurs, threats of 'expulsion from the country and abuse' were among incidents which were reported.