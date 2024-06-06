Perils of the Internet: Youngsters of Amazon tribe connect to Musk' Starlink, get hooked to pornography

After only nine months with Starlink, the Marubo are already grappling with the same challenges that have racked American households for years: teenagers glued to phones; group chats full of gossip; addictive social networks; online strangers; violent video games; scams; misinformation; and minors watching pornography.