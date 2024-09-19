Peru declares state of emergency in regions scorched by forest fires

Lima: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in three regions affected by devastating forest fires that have burned through swathes of the nation's Andean and Amazonian croplands and left 16 dead.

The heavily forested northern regions of Amazonas, San Martin and Ucayali will be under the new emergency measures, she said, following several requests from local authorities so more resources can be allocated to fight the fires.

Forest fires are frequent in Peru between August and November, largely due to the burning of dry grasslands to expand agricultural frontiers and sometimes by land traffickers, according to data from the Ministry of the Environment.