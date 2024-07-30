Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats out after contested vote

Lima: Peru's government ordered Venezuelan diplomats in the Andean nation to leave within 72 hours, after Venezuela's electoral authority declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of Sunday's election.

Venezuela's opposition and independent pollsters have derided a Maduro win as implausible.

Peru's foreign ministry made its announcement to dismiss Venezuela's diplomats in a statement citing the "serious and arbitrary decisions made today by the Venezuelan regime."

Peru is home to one of the largest communities of Venezuelan migrants, most of whom have fled their homeland in recent years.