Peshawar High Court reserves verdict on appeal against restoration of 'cricket bat' to Imran Khan

Justice Khan said that he could not issue an order in the case as it was fixed before a division bench on January 9. However, the ECP lawyer said he only wanted the court to withdraw the PHC order, adding that arguments would be presented before the division bench.

Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict, the newspaper reported.

On Monday, PTI chairman Barrister Khan said that his party will participate in the general elections even without getting the cricket 'bat' as its electoral symbol.

Khan made the remarks during a meeting with journalists in Islamabad where he responded to their questions and talked about the current political situation in Pakistan, including the challenges confronting his party, especially over the election symbol.

Khan said that his party would participate in the Feb 8 elections even on a different symbol if 'bat' was not allotted but he would never leave the field open for other parties. "Even if we do not get the bat symbol, we will still participate in the elections. PTI will not boycott the elections under any circumstances,” he said.

He also rejected the impression that his party had any dispute with the powerful military establishment. "PTI and Imran Khan have consistently said from the beginning that the military is ours, the country is ours, and there is no dispute with anyone, including the establishment,” he said.

He also lamented at the treatment meted out to his party which he termed as “unprecedented” and asked the Supreme Court to take action against lack of a level playing field for the party founded by Imran Khan.

His remarks came as the PTI faced unusual pressure to get fair treatment in the run-up to the elections. The party ran into trouble after the May 9 violence when its supporters attacked military installations.