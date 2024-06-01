'Will pursue more robust defence collaboration with India': Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Singapore: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said that his government will pursue 'more robust collaboration' with 'friends' such as India as collaborative endeavours to build pillars that support the architecture of regional stability.

“Under our Comprehensive Archipelagic Defence Concept, we shall develop our capacity to project our forces into areas where we must by constitutional duty and by legal right protect our interest and preserve our patrimony...And as we build our defence capabilities, so shall we continue to invest in diplomacy,” Marcos said at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday night.

He said the Philippines would "also pursue more robust collaboration with friends such as South Korea, India, amongst others, collaborative endeavours among a few states that share specific interests built into pillars that support the architecture of regional stability”.

“As we work to uphold the rule of law in international affairs, so shall we build our capabilities to protect our interest in our maritime domain and the global commons,” the president said, underlining the increasing tension in the South China Sea and the vast Indo-Pacific region.