Philippine president warns China against 'acts of war' amidst South China Sea standoff

Singapore: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has warned China not to cross a red line in the South China Sea, saying If any Filipino died as a result of Beijing's wilful actions, Manila would consider it as close to “an act of war” and respond accordingly.

Addressing the defence-and-security focused Shangri La Dialogue here on Friday night, Marcos sought to deepen defence cooperation with the US as he stands up to the Chinese military's aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

"We shall strengthen our alliances with the United States and our strategic partnerships with Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei, and all the other member states of ASEAN. We will also pursue more robust collaborations with countries such as the Republic of Korea, India amongst others," Marcos said.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam claim parts of it.