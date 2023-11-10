Philippines denounces China for 'unprovoked acts of coercion' to block resupply mission

Manila/Beijing: The Philippines on Friday condemned China's coast guard for "unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous manoeuvres," including its use of a water cannon against one of its boats, in an attempt to disrupt a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

China's actions, the Philippines said, has not only "put the lives of our people at risk," but have "put into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue".

The regular resupply missions support the Philippines' troops stationed in an intentionally grounded dilapidated warship on Second Thomas Shoal, a hotly disputed atoll in the South China Sea that Manila calls Ayungin and is known as Renai Reef in China.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, which includes the Second Thomas Shoal, and has deployed hundreds of vessels to patrol there, including what Manila refers to as "Chinese maritime militia", which it said were involved in the latest attempt to obstruct the resupply mission.

China's coast guard on Friday said two small Philippine transport ships and three coast guard ships entered the waters without the permission of the Chinese government and urged the Philippines to stop infringing on Beijing's sovereignty.

"The China coast guard has followed Philippine vessels in accordance with the law, taken control measures, and made temporary special arrangements for the Philippine side to transport food and other necessary daily necessities," Beijing's coast guard said in a statement.