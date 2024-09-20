Philippines eyes future missile launchers purchase, to retain US Typhon system

Manila: The Philippines hopes to procure mid-range capability missiles in future and wants to utilise a US-deployed Typhon system for its military training, with no immediate plan for it to be returned, a top security official said on Friday.

Confirming an earlier report by Reuters, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said there was no set timeline for the withdrawal of the United States' mid-range missile system from the country, which China has demanded to be pulled out citing risks of a geopolitical confrontation.

Reuters reported on Thursday the United States was testing the feasibility of the missile system's use in a regional conflict and has no immediate plans to take it back.

It was sent to the northern Philippines in April as part of the two defence allies' joint military drills, in what was its first deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, though no missiles were launched during the exercises.

"We don't have a timeline," Ano told reporters when asked how long the Typhon system would remain in the Philippines, noting that a panel comprised of officials of both countries would decide its future. "No plans to pull it out yet."