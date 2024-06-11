Philippines must prepare as external threats grow, president says

Manila: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the country should be prepared for any eventuality because of more pronounced external threats driven by heightened tension in the Indo-Pacific.

The Philippines' proximity to Taiwan puts it in China's area of interest, Marcos said in a speech to troops at a military camp in Isabela province, in a northern region facing the democratically governed island which is viewed by Beijing as its own territory.

"The external threat now has become more pronounced, has become more worrisome, and that is why we have to prepare," Marcos told the troops on Monday. His remarks were shared by the presidential palace on Tuesday.