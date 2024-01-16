Philippines reaffirms 'One China policy' after Marcos congratulates Taiwan's Lai

Manila: The Philippines' Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's "One China policy" after its President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., congratulated Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-Te.

Marcos on Monday congratulated Lai for winning Taiwan's election, referring to him as its next president.

The Philippines Foreign Ministry said the congratulatory message was Marcos' way of recognising the Philippines and Taiwan's "mutual interests", including the 2,00,000 Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the democratically governed island.