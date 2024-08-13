Home
Philippines says Chinese air force actions in Scarborough shoal 'coercive, aggressive, deceptive'

The actions had no place in the international arena which is governed by international law, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told a briefing.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 03:35 IST

Manila: The Philippine Navy said on Tuesday the Chinese air force's actions in Scarborough Shoal last week were "coercive, aggressive and deceptive".

The actions had no place in the international arena which is governed by international law, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told a briefing.

The Philippines said China's air force dropped flares and executed dangerous manoeuvres which endangered its pilots over the disputed South China Sea. The Chinese military has disputed its account, saying it acted in a professional and legal manner.

Published 13 August 2024, 03:35 IST
