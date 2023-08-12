Philippines says in talks with Vietnam, India for rice imports

The Philippines is in talks to import rice from Vietnam and India as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to boost its buffers and lower prices, an agriculture official said.

Vietnamese exporters have already quoted prices that are as much as $40 lower than at a a recent meeting, Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said in a statement sent by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s office.

“This will hopefully pave the way for the country to get better terms for the additional 300,000 metric tons to 500,000 metric tons of rice importation for this year,” the official said.