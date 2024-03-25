Philippines summons China envoy over standoff, dares Beijing to seek arbitration

"It infringes upon the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction," it said, demanding Chinese vessels leave the area.

China's coastguard said on Saturday it took necessary measures against Philippine vessels that were intruding in its waters.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, including the Second Thomas Shoal, which is within the Philippines' 200 mile (320 km) EEZ.

The Philippines intentionally grounded an old warship at the shoal in 1999, as a means of bolstering its territorial claims and has kept a small contingent of military there ever since.

China's foreign ministry insisted on Monday that the Philippines has reneged on a promise to tow away the ship, "violating the commitments it has made to the Chinese side on many occasions."

But the Philippines has repeatedly denied making such a commitment, and has said it will not abandon its position at the Second Thomas Shoal.

China has deployed hundreds of coastguard vessel throughout the South China Sea to patrol what it considers its waters, despite a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in a case brought by Manila that said the claim had no basis under international law. China has refused to recognise that outcome.

Philippine security chiefs convened a high-level meeting on Monday over the incident to prepare recommendations to put to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on ways forward in the dispute.