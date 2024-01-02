JOIN US
Homeworld

Plane with 379 passengers catches fire on runway of Japan's Haneda airport; flyers evacuated

It's believed that the Japan Airlines flight collided with a Coast Guard plane, resulting in the fire. The status of those on the Coast Guard plane is currently unknown.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us

Tokyo: A Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been evacuated.

However, later, news agency AP reported that Japan's coastguard is saying five of its crewmembers are missing after collision with the plane.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly tried to extinguish the fire.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

(Published 02 January 2024, 09:28 IST)
World newsJapanAccident

