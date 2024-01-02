Plane with 379 passengers catches fire on runway of Japan's Haneda airport; flyers evacuated

Tokyo: A Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been evacuated.

However, later, news agency AP reported that Japan's coastguard is saying five of its crewmembers are missing after collision with the plane.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly tried to extinguish the fire.