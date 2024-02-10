Plane crashes on Florida highway, killing 2, authorities say

Photos and video footage from the scene showed the aircraft’s fuselage in flames and a large plume of smoke billowing above the crash site.

The aircraft departed from the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, said Robin King, director of communications for Naples Airport.

“They were scheduled to land about 3:15 here in Naples, and about two or three minutes before that, our tower received word from the pilots that they have, quote, lost both engines,” King said. “We don’t know exactly what that means. We lost contact.”

The plane crashed 2 to 3 miles from the airport, King said.

An Ohio State University spokesperson said the plane was not affiliated with the university.

A 6-mile stretch of the Interstate 75 will be closed for at least 24 hours, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and local officials encouraged people to avoid the area while the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board investigated.

The NTSB said that “several more” investigators were expected to arrive Saturday to examine the crash.

The aircraft, which officials said had the registration number N823KD, was scheduled to travel to Fort Lauderdale from Naples on Friday afternoon, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

A Challenger 604 with the registration number N823KD is listed as part of a fleet maintained by Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter, a private jet travel company based in Fort Lauderdale. The jet can carry up to 12 passengers, according to the company, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.