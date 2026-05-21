Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Playing host to Putin & Trump, China sends message - it’s now in driver’s seat

For Putin, it was his 25th official visit to China. The trip was intended to further consolidate the China–Russia strategic alignment amid global uncertainty.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 06:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaRussiaVladimir PutinXi JinpingDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us