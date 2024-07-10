PM Modi honoured with Russia's highest civilian award - Order of St Andrew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.
In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President Putin conferred the award on Prime Minister Modi. The award was announced in 2019.
PM Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award, which was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.
While accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia.
Modi said under President Putin's leadership, India-Russia relations have strengthened in all directions and have scaled new heights.
Later in a post on X, Modi said, "Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India."
PM Modi hugs President Putin after receiving Russia's highest civilian award - Order of St. Andrew.
Published 10 July 2024, 11:08 IST