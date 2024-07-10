Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

PM Modi honoured with Russia's highest civilian award - Order of St Andrew

PM Narendra Modi was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour, at St Catherine's Hall of the Moscow Kremlin by Vladimir Putin.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 11:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President Putin conferred the award on Prime Minister Modi. The award was announced in 2019.

In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President Putin conferred the award on Prime Minister Modi. The award was announced in 2019.

Credit: Reuters

PM Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award, which was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.

PM Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award, which was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.

Credit: Reuters

While accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia.

While accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Modi said under President Putin's leadership, India-Russia relations have strengthened in all directions and have scaled new heights.

Modi said under President Putin's leadership, India-Russia relations have strengthened in all directions and have scaled new heights.

Credit: Reuters

Later in a post on X, Modi said, "Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India."

Later in a post on X, Modi said, "Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India."

Credit: Reuters

PM Modi hugs President Putin after receiving Russia's highest civilian award - Order of St. Andrew.

PM Modi hugs President Putin after receiving Russia's highest civilian award - Order of St. Andrew.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 July 2024, 11:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaNarendra ModiPM ModiVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT