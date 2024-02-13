PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple in UAE on Feb 14: 10 things you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the doors of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, which will be the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14.

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit. This will be his seventh visit since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

India and the UAE are likely to sign a new agreement today for the promotion and protection of bilateral investments in each other’s countries after the meeting between the two leaders.

The two sides will also seek to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, ports, digital infrastructure, and railways.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024, to be held in Dubai, as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address."