Modi's Israel Visit Live Updates: PM embarks on 2-day visit

Hello readers! PM Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Israel beginning Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017. Modi will be received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport and the two leaders hold a one-to-one meeting there after a brief reception. Following that, Modi will head for the city. In Jerusalem, the Prime Minister would be meeting people from the Indian community and then go to the Knesset (Israeli parliament) to address the lawmakers, a rare honour extended to chosen world leaders. Stay tuned as we track all the updates here.