PM Narendra Modi, Austrian Chancellor Nehammer push to expedite India-EU FTA

“They of course, also spoke about the range of opportunities both in the economic and political space,” he said, adding, “They are in India-EU partnership and also how India-Austria relationship positions synergistically in the overall India-EU relationship.”

The EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for 88 billion Euros worth of trade in goods in 2021 or 10.8 per cent of total Indian trade. India is the EU’s 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2.1 per cent of EU total trade in goods. Trade in services between the EU and India reached 30.4 billion Euros in 2020, according to the figures available on the EU website.

An India-Austria joint statement at the end of the official state visit said the two leaders emphasised that India and the European Union have the largest and most vibrant free-market space in the world, and noted that deeper EU-India ties will be mutually beneficial as well as have a positive global impact.

“Chancellor Nehammer and Prime Minister Modi agreed to support various initiatives to bring India and the EU closer. In this context, they reaffirmed their strong support for the ongoing India-EU trade and investment negotiations and the early implementation of the EU-India Connectivity Partnership,” it said.