PM Narendra Modi discusses bilateral ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour ahead of talks at the Federal Chancellory here. He also signed the guest book.

On Tuesday, Modi met Nehammer for a private engagement "An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, along with photographs of the two leaders together in Vienna.