PM Sharif's China visit investment-oriented: Pakistan's Planning Minister

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China this week and his meeting with top Chinese leaders will be focused on investments in Pakistan and step up cooperation between the two all-weather allies for the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, according to a senior minister.

Sharif will embark on a five-day visit to China on Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders will jointly draw a blueprint to strengthen bilateral ties further.

This will be Sharif's first visit to China after he took over as prime minister for the second term after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party-led coalition government came to power in March.

It will be focused on government-to-government and businessmen-to-businessmen investments in energy and agriculture sectors and Special Economic Zones, the Dawn newspaper quoted Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal as saying.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said on Monday that under the guidance of two leadership and strong support from the people of both countries, the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sharif to China would achieve complete success and become a milestone in the development of China-Pakistan relations.