Homeworld

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal's PPP forge coalition pact amid post-election uncertainty in Pakistan: Report

PPP chief Zardari and Nawaz Sharif's brother, Shehbaz Sharif, are said to have reached an understanding to establish a government both at the federal level and in the Punjab province.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 06:53 IST

With uncertaintly looming large over Pakistan's political future in the aftermath of an election whose final outcome is yet to be announced, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reached an agreement to establish a coalition government, following a meeting between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources. Former president Asif Ali Zardari was also reported to be present at the meeting.

The discussion between Shehbaz and the top leadership of PPP took place at the residence of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, with Shehbaz representing PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz urged the PPP leaders to engage in dialogue with PML-N for the 'sake of political and economic stability' in the country, the publication reported.

Zardari and Shehbaz are said to have reached an understanding to establish a government both at the federal level and in the Punjab province.

(Published 10 February 2024, 06:53 IST)
