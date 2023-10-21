PML-N 'completely destroyed' Pakistan's legal system: Imran Khan's party on Nawaz's return

Addressing the media at Dubai Airport, Sharif said: “I’m going back to Pakistan after four years today. When I was leaving Pakistan and going abroad I had no feeling of happiness but today I am happy.”

Sharif left for London in Nove­m­ber 2019 on medical grounds after a higher court granted him bail for four weeks. By that time, he had served half of his seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia corruption case.