Poland is voting in a 'pivotal' election: Here's what to know

But the governing party recovered, deploying its vast media apparatus to refocus attention on what it presented as EU plans to flood Poland with migrants in violation of Polish sovereignty. Alongside the parliamentary election, the government is holding a referendum to ask Poles their views on “admitting thousands of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa,” and on “selling out national wealth to foreign entities.” Human Rights Watch, a rights groups, said these questions were “loaded” and spread misinformation. For the referendum results to be valid, at least 50% of citizens must take part in it.