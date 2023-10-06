Home
Homeworld

Poland rejects joint EU statement on migration at Granada summit

'As a responsible politician, I reject the whole paragraph of summit conclusions regarding migration,' Morawiecki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 16:34 IST

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday said Warsaw had rejected a joint statement on migration at the conclusion of the European Union's informal summit in Granada.

Instead, the joint statement would only address the other issue on the agenda, the bloc's enlargement.

"As a responsible politician, I reject the whole paragraph of summit conclusions regarding migration," Morawiecki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An EU official said European Council President Charles Michel would issue a separate statement on migration.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Friday that even though Poland and Hungary had expressed their disagreement with the EU migration policy, this did not necessarily mean that any final deal on the matter would be blocked.

(Published 06 October 2023, 16:34 IST)
