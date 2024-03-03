JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Police in Berlin arrest individuals in decades-old Red Army Faction case

The search follows the arrest last week of a suspected RAF militant who had been on the run for three decades.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 10:58 IST

Follow Us

Berlin: Police have made two arrests in Berlin during their search for individuals wanted for their suspected involvement in Germany's notorious Red Army Faction militant group, they said on Sunday.

A police spokesperson from the German state of Lower Saxony, which was participating in the effort, confirmed that two arrests had been made but not the identities of those arrested.

Around 130 officers were on the ground in their search for suspects Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, said Berlin police, who declined to give further details.

The search follows the arrest last week of a suspected RAF militant who had been on the run for three decades.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 March 2024, 10:58 IST)
World newsGermany

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT