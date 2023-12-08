Police Officer killed in car chase involving US senator’s son

Ian Cramer, his father said in the statement, has “serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.”

“Kris was with Ian when he insisted on going to his brother Ike,” Kevin Cramer said in the statement Wednesday. “Ike died in 2018.”

Upon arrival at the hospital, Ian Cramer “jumped into the driver’s seat” and fled, the senator said. He drove it through the doors of the hospital’s ambulance bay, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

The vehicle, a black 2017 Chevrolet SUV, was then reported stolen, the police said.

The authorities were able to locate Ian Cramer in the city of Hazen, roughly 70 miles away in Mercer County, because his mother’s phone had been left in the car and its location was being tracked by his sister, the senator said.

Ian Cramer then led the police on a pursuit on a highway.

The chase went on for about 5 miles before Cramer crashed the SUV into an unoccupied sheriff’s patrol car that was parked on the side of the highway, ending the pursuit a little over an hour after he had sped off from the hospital.

Martin “was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was struck,” the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. “The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him.”

The Highway Patrol said Martin had been preparing to deploy a “tire deflation device” to stop the fleeing driver.

“We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as he always does in tragedy,” the senator said.

“He is our beloved brother in law enforcement, a husband, father, and grandpa,” Sheriff Terry Ternes of Mercer County said in a statement. “Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken.”

Cramer was taken to a hospital in Hazen before being booked into jail in neighboring McLean County. He was still in custody Thursday evening, a jail official said, and there was no lawyer listed in his court records.

Aside from the manslaughter charge, Cramer faces other charges for fleeing the police, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, court records show.

Police in Bismarck said the department was working with the state’s attorney in Burleigh County to charge Cramer for crimes committed there.