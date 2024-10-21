Police official killed by suspected militants in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: An official of the Counter Terrorism Department was shot dead by unidentified bike-riding gunmen in Pakistan’s restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>Sub Inspector Sher Ali was gunned down when he was leaving a mosque in Bannu district after offering prayers.</p>.<p>One person was injured in the attack. The police rushed to the site and launched a search operation to nab the culprits.</p>.<p>Separately, a Frontier Corps checkpoint in Mamund, Bajaur district came under attack by suspected militants from across the border.</p>.<p>Rockets were fired at the checkpoint which was retaliated from the Jangzay checkpoint. No loss of life was reported. </p>