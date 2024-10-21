Home
Homeworld

Police official killed by suspected militants in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sub Inspector Sher Ali was gunned down when he was leaving a mosque in Bannu district after offering prayers.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 01:15 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 01:15 IST
World newsPakistan

