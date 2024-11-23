Policeman among 2 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: At least two people, including a policeman, were killed in twin blasts that struck through Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said The blasts occurred in the Bajaur tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.</p><p>Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafeeq confirmed the dual blasts, stating that both explosions took place in the Mamund tehsil.</p><p>The first explosion in the Eirab area claimed the life of a civilian, while the second blast, which occurred in the jurisdiction of the Loi Police Station in Mainakhor, killed a policeman.</p><p>No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.</p><p>The twin blasts come as Pakistan continues to grapple with rising militancy and attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>According to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90 per cent increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.</p><p>The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces accounting for 97 per cent of the fatalities.</p>