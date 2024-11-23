Home
Policeman among 2 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The first explosion in the Eirab area claimed the life of a civilian, while the second blast, which occurred in the jurisdiction of the Loi Police Station in Mainakhor, killed a policeman.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:38 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 10:38 IST
