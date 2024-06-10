Polish PM Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition wins EU election

Warsaw: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition (KO) came first in European Parliament elections with 37.1 per cent of the vote, according to official results from the electoral commission reported by Polish media.
The main opposition party, the nationalist Law and Justice, had 36.2 per cent. The far-right Confederation party had 12.1 per cent of the vote. KO's coalition partners in government, the centre-right Third Way and the Left, had 6.9 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively. Turnout was 40.7 per cent.
Published 10 June 2024, 08:51 IST