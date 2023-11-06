Polish president to announce new PM on Nov 6

Warsaw: Polish president Andrzej Duda will announce his decision on appointing a new prime minister after last month's election on Monday evening, an aide to the president said.

"After consultations and deep consideration, President Andrzej Duda made a decision regarding the so-called first step (of appointing a government). The decision is final ...," Marcin Mastalerek, head of Duda’s chancellery, wrote on Twitter, adding that Duda was planning a televised address later on Monday.