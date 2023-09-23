Political interests behind lack of action against extremists

The attempts to amplify the anti-India sentiments in Canada have grown in recent years. The Khalistani ideologues have a sizable command and control over many Gurdwaras in Canada. Congregations by the community are often overshadowed by a radical narrative. The majority of the Sikhs in Canada do not support the Khalistani campaign but remain silent fearing intimidation. The absence of a counter narrative too adds to the complexity of the matter. Canada sees its political interest given that in Toronto, Surrey, Vancouver, Brampton and certain other pockets, the Khalistani supporters have a defining impact on the Sikh votes. In 2017, Jagmeet Singh, 39, became the first Sikh leader of a prominent Canadian political party when he took charge of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Pyara Lal Garg, a well-known political and social activist in Punjab, said if a sovereign power raises such serious allegations as Canada did against India, it is incumbent upon both nations to probe it. Any kind of shadowboxing between a country as huge as India and a NATO member country will only help inflame passions on all sides. There is no Hindu-Sikh divide in India, and the talks of such a divide in Canada are only aimed at serving vested interests,” he said, referring to Khalistani extremists’ threat to Canadian Hindus.

(The writer is a journalist based in Chandigarh)