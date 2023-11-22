Political pressures on Biden helped drive 'secret cell' of aides in hostage talks

At the White House, Biden and his foreign policy team kept pressing. On Nov. 14, hope swelled again after Netanyahu called the president to say he could accept the latest offer from Hamas. But just hours after the call, Israeli military forces stormed Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which they said served as a Hamas command center. Suddenly, communications between Hamas and the officials in Qatar and Egypt went silent. When Hamas resurfaced hours later, they made it clear: The deal was off.