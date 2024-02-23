Poll rigging charges by Pak ex-bureaucrat 'based on lies': Inquiry committee

Islamabad: A high-level inquiry committee constituted by Pakistan's top electoral body on Friday said that the explosive allegations of election rigging levelled by a former senior bureaucrat were "false and based on lies''.

The report of the probe committee came a day after Rawalpindi's former Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha on Thursday took a U-turn and withdrew his allegations, saying he had made the rigging charges at the behest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan's party which offered him a "lucrative position".

In its report submitted on Friday, the committee constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended legal action against Chattha for making “false accusations and potentially impacting the commission’s integrity”, ARY News reported citing sources.

The committee thoroughly investigated the allegations, reviewing evidence and interviewing relevant officials. Their findings, as per sources, conclusively debunked the claims of rigged elections, it said.

