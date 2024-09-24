Pope asks for liberation of Myanmar's detained ex-leader Suu Kyi

Pope Francis has called for the liberation of Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and offered the Vatican as a safe haven, the pontiff said in a recent conversation with Jesuits in Asia.

"I asked for the Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's release and received her son in Rome. I offered the Vatican to receive her in our territory," he said in a private conversation during a recent 12-day tour across Southeast Asia.

The 87-year-old pontiff visited Myanmar in December 2017.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera published the comments on Tuesday in an article by Father Antonio Spadaro, a Rome-based Jesuit priest who attends the meetings and writes about them afterwards with the pope's permission.